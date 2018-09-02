Racist Robocalls Targeting Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Gillum

Racist phone calls mocking Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum that started Friday are from a white supremacist podcast called The Road to Power, which also has taken credit for inflammatory robocalls in Iowa and California.

The 78-second calls include the voice of a man speaking in a black dialect with jungle noises heard in the background. At the end of the message, a disclaimer says the call was paid for by The Road to Power, which is hosted by Idaho resident Scott Rhodes.

Geoff Burgan, Gillum’s campaign spokesperson, says, “This is reprehensible — and could only have come from someone with intentions to fuel hatred and seek publicity. Although Burgan is unsure how widespread the calls have been, he has only heard of them occurring in Tallahassee, where Gillum serves as mayor.

Gillum’s Republican opponent, U.S. Representative Ron DeSantis, is not associated with the calls, according to Stephen Lawson, his campaign spokesperson. Lawson referred to the calls as “absolutely appalling and disgusting. And hopefully whoever is behind this has to answer for this despicable action.”

The controversial calls follow another situation following last week’s primary election. During a Fox News appearance, DeSantis called Gillum, who is trying to become Florida’s first black governor, “articulate,” then added, “the last thing we need to do is to monkey this up by trying to embrace a socialist agenda with huge tax increases and bankrupting this state.”

DeSantis’ campaign later clarified that he was referring to Gillum’s policies, not to the politician personally.

