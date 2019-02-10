Rankings: Two SoFla Resorts Among “Best” in U.S.

Looking for a place to vacation? You might not have to look very far.

According to newly-released rankings from U.S. News & World Report, two South Florida resorts are among the best in the country.

For starters, the report ranked Acqualina Resort & Spa on the Beach in Sunny Isles as third among “Best Resorts in the USA.” The first two are in Hawaii. Acqualina also ranked in sixth place in the magazine’s “Best Hotels in the USA” list.

Meanwhile, the magazine ranks The Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club in Surfside third in its “Best Hotels” category.

The Four Seasons Resort Hualalai in Hawaii took the top spot in both categories.

For this set of the rankings, U.S. News & World Report considered each hotel’s reputation “among professional travel experts, guest reviews and hotel class ratings.”

As for Acqualina, the magazine noted its focus on personalizing the guest experience as well as the resort’s three eateries, four pools and spa.

The Four Seasons Hotel in Surfside is recognized for its “floor-to-ceiling windows,” as well as its “marble bathrooms” and upgraded rooms with wraparound balconies overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.” The resort’s family-friendliness, including “the designated family pool, the kids program, the child-sized robes and the available babysitting services,” were also mentioned