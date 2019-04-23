Rapper Who Sang with Kanye Faces Death Penalty in Florida

A rapper who just released a song featuring Kanye West is up for the death penalty related to a double murder in Broward County.

Rapper YNW Melly is facing the death penalty in the murders of two friends last year.

The 19-year-old rapper is charged with shooting and killing another 19-year-old, Christopher Thomas Junior, and 21-year-old Anthony Williams last October.

The rapper, whose real name is Jamell Demons, allegedly got a friend help him try to cover up the killings by staging the crime scene to look like a drive-by shooting, according to prosecutors.

YNW Melly collaborated with Kanye West on a rap song, “Mixed Personalities,” released earlier this year.

He’s being held without bond and is due in court on Thursday.