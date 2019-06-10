Rare, Stinky Corpse Flower Blooms in Loxahatchee

A globally rare event is happening At the Tropical Bamboo Nursery in Loxahatchee.

The corpse flower or Amorphophallus titanum bloomed last night and made quite a stink.

It apparently smells like a decomposing elephant. The bloom lasts only a few hours then eventually in a few days the bloom collapses.

The bloom is one of about five happening around the world outside of the plant’s native country in Indonesia.

At the Tropical Bamboo Nursery, the last time a corpse flower bloomed was in 2014.

The one blooming today was planted in 2006.