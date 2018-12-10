Rascal Flatts plays their pop-rock favorites on new Jukebox EP

Big MachineYou can hear Rascal Flatts covering some of the biggest names in pop-rock music on their new, surprise Jukebox EP.

The trio does Foreigner’s “Feels Like the First Time,” “You Make My Dreams” by Hall & Oates, and Kenny Loggins’ “Heart to Heart” on their new passion project, which is available to stream or download now.

A fourth track, their take on “Do You Believe in Love” by Huey Lewis and the News, is exclusive to Amazon Music Unlimited.

“We always enjoy songs that resonate with each of us individually, ones that we can all connect to,” lead singer Gary LeVox explains. “These four tracks are just that: the handpicked, personal favorites and the ones we love collectively with our own fingerprint on them.”

Meanwhile, Rascal Flatts’ latest country single, “Back to Life,” is currently climbing the chart.

