Read HERE: Trump live Tweets during Democrat debate in Miami

Even though he is in the air aboard Air Force One headed to the G-20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, President Trump says he will be watching tonight’s Democrat Presdential Debate in Miami…and probably tweeting about it.

Twenty Democrats will debate tonight and tomorrow night, ten candidates each night.

Both debates start at 9:00 p.m. Eastern and will be broadcast on NBC.

Massachusetts Democrat Elizabeth Warren will be center stage tonight.

The positioning is based on polling among the candidates.

On either side of Warren will be former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker.