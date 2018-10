The Boston Red Sox took the win earlier this week for the World Series and in honor of the win, Sam Adams is coming out with a Red Sox IPA that is only available this week! “Damage Done” is a double IPA and is made with vanilla beans and guava, mango and lactose added for flavor. The 7.3 percent IPA will be available for purchase at Samuel Adams Boston Brewery in a 32 oz or a draft! Who loves beer?!