Redacted Details Revealed in Parkland Shooter’s School Report

A technical error resulted in the release of redacted details about the Broward County School District’s handling of the special-needs education of Parkland shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz, according to a new report by the Collaborative Educational Network, Inc.

The 70-page report states that the District acted correctly in most decisions during Cruz’s 16 years in the Broward school system. It says, “Available evidence indicates that, with isolated exceptions, the district adhered to procedural and substantive requirements when implementing this student’s exceptional education program.” Those “isolated exceptions” mean that the District did not follow state or federal law in some situations with the suspect.

A Broward County civil court judge had ordered certain parts of the report to be redacted due to privacy concerns.

The report adds that the District did not allow Cruz to remain at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High – his school of choice – with special education support. Moreover, it states that the District did not follow through on his request to return to Cross Creek School, a special needs school that he had attended before transferring to Stoneman Douglas, two months after he dropped out of the latter.

Cruz, 19, is facing the death penalty for 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the February 14 massacre.

Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie responded to the report with a statement that says, “We accept the recommendations regarding procedural improvements, and are pleased with the overall review, recommendations and findings. We are actively reviewing our policies and procedures, training protocols and data systems in an effort to implement the recommendations in a timely and effective way.”

