Reggie Dee’s Walk For Unity

In 2015, Reggie completed a walk from Dallas, TX to West Palm Beach, FL to shine the light on racism. He walked more than 1,300 miles a whole movement called “Walk With Me Against Racism”.

Reggie Dee is doing it again! Walking across America, for his Walk For Unity.

Starting August 11th, he will be taking steps for unity by walking approximately 3,300 miles in 90 days! From West Palm Beach, FL to Seattle, WA.

Join Reggie walk, in person or virtually, track your steps, and share in the name of Unity.

Track Your Steps, click here!

To purchase a T-Shirt, click here!

To keep up with Reggie’s journey, click here!

Donations will support The Reggie Dee Foundation, 501 (c)(3) Non-Profit organization.

