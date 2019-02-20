Register to watch WPB Mayor Debate in Studio

Municipal elections take place in West Palm Beach on March 12th! Do you know your candidates? Join 850 WFTL on Facebook live Friday March 1st at 9:00 am and get to know your candidates for mayor! Chat with them, ask them questions, make sure your concerns are addressed! See you there!
|
Keith James
|Keith is a business owner and lawyer who works with many small and medium size businesses, and local residents, to help them achieve their dreams by guiding them through complex legal issues. His experience working with some of Florida’s top law firms and his Harvard education has served West Palm Beach and our residents well. Read more here.
|As a former CEO and current WPB President Commissioner, Paula will bring her knowledge of community economics and building and permit processes to development projects that will impact future city growth. Read more here.
|Priscilla was an Insurance Agency Owner for over 25 years with offices in Martin and Palm Beach Counties. She has also served as Palm Beach County Commissioner, State Representative, Port of Palm Beach, Commissioner. Read more here.
|