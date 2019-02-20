Register to watch WPB Mayor Debate in Studio

Keith James Keith is a business owner and lawyer who works with many small and medium size businesses, and local residents, to help them achieve their dreams by guiding them through complex legal issues. His experience working with some of Florida’s top law firms and his Harvard education has served West Palm Beach and our residents well. Read more here.



Paula Ryan As a former CEO and current WPB President Commissioner, Paula will bring her knowledge of community economics and building and permit processes to development projects that will impact future city growth. Read more here