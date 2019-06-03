Remains of missing four-year-old found

Officials are reporting that human remains found in Arkansas last week are those of the missing Texas 4-year-old, Maleah Davis.

Authorities found the Davis’ body along a freeway Hope, Arkansas, after the suspect and Maleah’s mother’s ex-fiance, Derion Vence arrested for the child’s disappearance told a community activist were they could find her body.

The institute of forensic sciences has confirmed the remains belonged to Davis, however, they have not determined her cause of death as of yet.

Davis went missing while in Vence’s care in April. Vence told authorities that he was having car problems and when he pulled over on the side of the road, three men in a truck attacked him and took Davis but left him unconscious on the side of the road with his and Maleah’s mother’s two- year-old son.

The family’s vehicle was later found in Missouri City, Texas. Investigators then arrested Vence on May 11th on a charge of tampering with evidence.

Davis’ remain have since been flown back to Texas.

This is a developing story. Read more here.