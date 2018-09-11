Remembering 9/11

I was working in Albuquerque, NM at the time. My wife and our (now 17) daughter had just come back from LA from a visit with my sister and her family. My wife was watching the news and saw the second plane live on tv. We were all in shock. I had to go to the radio station to help gather and report any news we could. I remember driving in from the West side of town and seeing the Manzano mountains in front of me. I kept praying that I didn’t see any activity on the mountains. I was so scared that I’d see a trail of smoke going up in the air. There are a ton of missiles in those mountains and I was worried that it was way worse than we thought. At that time, we didn’t know if the attacks were over or not. Thankfully, all was silent.

One of the positive things that came from this experience for me was the fact that all Americans were worried about and helped each other. It didn’t matter who you were or how you lived. It was an amazing feeling to have that sense of pride and trust in any stranger. Also, another positive thing that came out was a song that helped me feel better. Here was a major celebrity country singer who sang about exactly how I was feeling. He was spot on and I thought that if he’s feeling the same way and is still helping with music like this, then I can feel better and help others too. Thank you Alan Jackson!

Then there’s Toby who came up with the angry side of all of us. This is one of my favorite videos.