Repo man shot after repossessing a vehicle

Officials in Miami are reporting that a Repo man was shot while sitting in his vehicle after repossessing a vehicle moments earlier.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. Friday on Northwest 11th Court.

According to the report, the victim, 31-year-old Petr Cherepanov, was sitting in the tow truck with his assistant 23-year-old Cristian Fernandez nearby when a suspect driving a dark gray Ford Fusion pulled into the parking lot and began shooting at the tow truck. The suspect or suspects then fled in a black Infinity Q50 which had been repossessed earlier.

Cherepanov was struck by a bullet fragment but was able to drive himself to a nearby hospital. He has since been listed in stable condition. Fernandez was uninjured during the incident.

Authorities are now searching for the suspects.