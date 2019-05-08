REPORT: 1 of 2 CO school shooters transgender, minor girl identifying as boy

Police in Colorado are releasing the latest information on the school shooting that occurred Tuesday near Denver.

An 18-year-old male student was killed, eight others were injured, and two suspects are in custody in the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch.

Both suspects, 18-year-old Devon Erickson, and an unidentified 17-year-old female were students at the school, according to police.

Several reports say the second suspect is a transgender who was in the process of transitioning from female to male.

One of the suspects is expected to be in court, Wednesday afternoon.

Police are currently investigating and conducting a search Erickson’s home and his car.

Erickson nor his unidentified accomplice had previous criminal records or contact with the police as unlike Parkland, Florida, shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz, according to reports.

An official motive for has not been established at this time police are reportedly unsure if bullying played a role.

This story is developing.