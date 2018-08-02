Report: Apple Hits $1,000,000,000,000
Aug 2, 2018

Do you own an Apple i-Phone? Ask Siri how much Apple is worth…she’ll tell you “The market cap for Apple is 1.01 Trillion.”

According to multiple reports, Apple is the first American company to hit a market value of $1 Trillion…with a “T.”
Yahoo Finance data, the platform Apple uses for its own Stocks app, reports the tech giant reached the milestone this morning.

But Google Finance and Forbes report Apple is just below the one-trillion-dollar mark.

And CNBC says the threshold to hit a trilllion went up after the closing bell yesterday.

