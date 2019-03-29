Report: Austin Harrouff Believed He Was “Half-Dog” Before Face-biting Attacks

New mental health report indicates that Austin Harrouff thought he was ‘half-dog’ days before the deadly face-biting attacks in Tequesta.

His sister told a mental health expert that Harrouff wandered through the bushes to be “one with the animals” and sat in the backseat of the car like a dog.

The new mental health report conducted by forensic psychiatrist Dr. Phillip Resnick, potentially lays out how his defense attorneys might argue he was insane at the time he is accused of attacking and killing a Martin County couple and seriously injuring their neighbor.

Harrouff’s defense team enlisted the help of Dr. Resnick, to assess whether he met the criteria for insanity on Aug.15, 2016, the date of the attacks.

Dr. Resnick’s report said he concluded Harrouff did suffer Bipolar I Disorder, and Acute Manic Episode with Psychotic Features, which is a severe mental disease, at the time of the alleged crime.

On his computer, Resnick said Harrouff researched words like “mania” and “hallucinations” and searched whether he was going crazy.

Resnick said medical reports from the hospital from the night of the attacks stated Harrouff was making howling sounds and “writhing in contortions.”

The case is set to go to trial in November. Harrouff’s attorneys have said they will rely on the insanity defense.