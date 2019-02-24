Report: Deplorable Conditions at Jupiter Sex Spa

An inspection report obtained by our news partner CBS12 from the Florida Department of Health reveals deplorable conditions inside the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter.

A health inspector marked a violation last November for massage equipment that was unsafe or unsanitary due to wear and tear.

According to Jupiter Police, the health inspector also found signs that women were actually living in the spa. That includes: rooms with beds, clothing, as well as a kitchen with a refrigerator stocked full of food.

Law enforcement officials raided the spa last week, alleging that numerous women from China were being forced to live there and to sell sexual services to men.

Police also found bags containing seminal fluid in the trash outside of the spa. They have arrested four “madams,” as part of a state-wide human trafficking investigation.

That includes the spa’s owner, 58-year-old Hua Ahang, as well as employees 39-year-old Lei Wang, 49-year-old Ruimei Li, and Lixia Zhu.

In addition, 25 men who reportedly received the sexual services on camera, including New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, have been arrested for solicitation of sex.

Officials say more arrests could be on the way.