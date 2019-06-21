Report finds High levels of arsenic in certain bottled water brands

The Center for Environmental Health is reporting that they have discovered high levels of arsenic in certain brands of bottled water which are typically sold at Walmart, Target, and Whole Foods.

The study reported that when tested, researchers found levels of arsenic in both Peñafiel and Starkey water products that were almost double the federal limit of state guidelines for foods and drinks.

“Customers typically purchase bottled water at exorbitantly high costs with the assumption that it is safer and healthier to drink than tap water, unaware that they are ingesting an extremely toxic metal linked to birth defects and cancer,” said Michael Green, the organization’s CEO, in a statement to USAToday.

Despite the new study and consumer reports that were released earlier this year with similar findings, the Food and Drug Administration has not recalled either brand of water.

Keurig Doctor Pepper who owns Peñafiel, stopped production of the product for two weeks and began searching for better filtration systems when the initial consumer report came out but they have since begun reproduction. It is unclear if Whole Foods which is the parent company of Starkey Water, has attempted to address the matter.