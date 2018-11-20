Report: Ivanka Trump Uses Personal Email to Contact Cabinet Officials

The Washington Post is reporting that Ivanka Trump used a personal email account to send hundreds of messages to fellow White House aides and cabinet officials.

Her use of the personal account reportedly violated federal records rules in some cases.

Her security clearance was upgraded to permanent “Top Secret” the same day her husband, Jared Kushner’s clearance was granted in March of 2018.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner now both have “permanent Top Secret” clearances.

A spokesman for Ivanka’s attorney says President Trump’s daughter used the private email before being notified of the rules and that she never sent any classified material through that channel.

Some White House officials were reportedly worried that Ivanka’s use of a personal account would be criticized since the President often slammed Hillary Clinton for her use of a private email server while she was Secretary of State.