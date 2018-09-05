Report: Parkland Suspect’s Birth Mom Was a Criminal Drug Addict

An investigative news report reveals that the birth mother of accused Parkland, Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz was a criminal and a drug addict…a genetic makeup defense attorneys hope to use to keep Cruz off death row.

According to the Miami Herald, Cruz’s birth mother, Brenda Woodard, is described as sometimes-homeless and a panhandler who was arrested 28 times.

Woodard was arrested for buying crack cocaine while pregnant with the boy who would go on to allegedly murder 17 people at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School.



(Photo courtesy: Miami Herald)

Cruz never knew his birth mother, but her history may be a factor as lawyers for the teenager try to keep the state from putting a needle in his arm.

Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s mother ‘paid $50,000 to adopt him from his drug addict birth mum’ https://t.co/kPmLJmHuXG pic.twitter.com/lacml9jgKN — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) February 28, 2018

