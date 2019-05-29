Reports: Another Security Breach at Mar-a-Lago

Another security breach reported at Mar-a-Lago while President Trump was visiting the Winter White House for Thanksgiving.

A college freshman admits to illegally getting into Mar-a-Lago resort while the President was there last Thanksgiving, telling the judge, “I wanted to see how far I could get.”

Apparently he got pretty far.

The Palm Beach Post is reporting that 18-year-old Mark Lindblom was arrested 20 minutes later after walking the grounds.

Teen snuck onto Mar-a-Lago in 2018 while Trump was there

Court documents reveal another episode involving an intruder at Mar-a-Lago. President Trump was at the property at the time. Paula Reid reports.https://t.co/z8O5MHYard https://t.co/sJ0iNkFAsf — Sound Around (@_Sound_Around_) May 29, 2019



Prosecutors say that he came through a beach access tunnel and simply walked into the resort, even though he’s not a member.

This on the heels of a Chinese intruder who entered the club saying she wanted to go swimming. The Chinese woman is accused of lying her way past two Secret Service checkpoints in April and is still in custody.