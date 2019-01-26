Reports: Bernie Sanders to announce 2020 presidential run

Multiple news outlets are reporting that 77-year-old Senator of Vermont Bernie Sanders will announce his candidacy for the 2020 Presidential election.

The self-described socialist ran a competitive Democratic primary race against Hillary Clinton in 2016.

He later threw his support behind Clinton during the 2016 presidential election.

Recent polls have shown that Sanders is one of the most popular politicians in the country, especially amongst African-American and Latino voters.

Sources also told say that Sanders’ will begin a search for an exploratory committee.

