Reports: Iran Has Breached Uranium Enrichment Limits, Breaking 2015 Deal

Iran has started increasing uranium enrichment beyond the purity threshold to which it agreed in a 2015 nuclear deal, the Iranian government announced Sunday.

The move comes after President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal and re-introduced economic sanctions last year.

Iran announced in May that it was partially withdrawing from the deal. Sunday marked the end of a 60-day ultimatum that country gave to the European nations that were part of the deal to ease sanctions on its banking and oil sectors.

Officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the nuclear accord was supposed to limit Iran’s civilian nuclear program, and to prevent it from developing nuclear weapons.

Iran had agreed to keep uranium enrichment to below 3.67 percent, a level which is enough to provide power to parts of the country, but not nearly enough to build a nuclear bomb.

At the time, Iran also agreed to reduce the number of its centrifuges, which are used to enrich uranium, by two-thirds, and to reduce its stockpile of enriched uranium by 98 percent.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Sunday sent a letter to the European Union’s foreign representative Federica Mogherini to inform her of the action, adding, “We will give an additional 60 days of time starting today before taking further steps.”

A spokesperson for the European Union says the bloc is “extremely concerned at Iran’s announcement. We strongly urge Iran to stop and reverse all activities inconsistent with its commitments under the JCPOA … we are in contact with the other JCPOA participants regarding the next steps.”

The International Atomic Energy Agency says its inspectors will verify Iran’s announcement. Fredrik Dahl, the agency’s spokesman, added, “We are aware of Iran’s announcement related to its uranium enrichment level. IAEA inspectors in Iran will report to our headquarters as soon as they verify the announced development.”

The 2015 deal came about after two years of negotiations by the U.S., China, France, Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom.

Neither the White House nor President Trump have commented.