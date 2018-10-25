Reports: Megyn Kelly Out at Today

Several reports say NBC morning show host Megyn Kelly may be leaving the network after severe backlash over remarks she made defending “blackface” in Halloween costumes.
Today, NBC aired a repeat episode of “Megyn Kelly Today” instead of her regularly scheduled live show and said she will not be on the air tomorrow.
Kelly gave a tearful on-air apology yesterday after she said on Tuesday she didn’t think a white person wearing “blackface” was a bad thing during Halloween.

Reports are that it will be difficult for Kelly to get any guests to agree to appear on her embattled show.

