Reports: Miami Not Top Pick for Amazon HQ2

Weekend reports indicate that Miami is not a leading contender for Amazon’s second headquarters, seems like Crystal City, Virginia is the lucky city at the top of the list.

Back in January, Miami was listed among 20 possible locations for the five-billion dollar HQ2 project. However, the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal are reporting that the favorite is Crystal City in northern Virginia, across the Potomac River from Washington, DC.

New York City and Dallas are also said to be under consideration while the Magic City seems to be low on the list.

Also, just before the holidays, Amazon is expanding its free shipping program.
For the first time, Amazon is dropping its $25 minimum for free shipping to non-Prime U.S. customers.

The offer is going to be in place until the Christmas delivery window cutoff which is generally mid-December.
Delivery will typically take five to eight days.
With this move Amazon joins other retailers enhancing their free shipping programs.
Target recently dropped its 35 dollar minimum for free two day shipping.
Walmart is keeping its 35 dollar minimum but has added millions of items to its free two day shipping program.

