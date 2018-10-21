Reports: U.S. Plans to Leave Nuclear Treaty with Russia

President Trump announced over the weekend that he plans to withdraw the United States from a decades-old nuclear treaty with Russia, saying that Russia has violated the pact.

He told reporters, “We’re the ones that have stayed in the agreement and we’ve honored the agreement, but Russia has not unfortunately honored the agreement, so we’re going to terminate the agreement, we’re going to pull out.”

The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which was signed by President Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1987, banned the U.S. and the then-Soviet Union from having “ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges of between 500 and 5,500 kilometers.” It also required that missiles, launchers and “associated support structures and support equipment” be destroyed, according to the State Department.

However, General Paul Selva, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs, told Congress last year that he and other military officials “believe that the Russians have deployed a land-based cruise missile that violates the spirit and intent” of that treaty.

Additionally, the Obama administration said in 2014 that Russia had violated the INF treaty when it tested a ground-launched cruise missile. However, the administration chose not to leave the agreement due to European objections, according to The New York Times.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told a news organization that the U.S. withdrawing from the agreement “would be a very dangerous step, which, I’m sure, won’t be just understood by the international community, but arouse serious condemnation of all members of the world community, who are committed to security and stability and are ready to work on strengthening the current regimes in arms control.”

Trump national security adviser John Bolton is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow this week to tell him of the plans to leave the treaty.