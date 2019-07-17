Republican Immigrant from Jamaica Challenges AOC for 2020 House Seat

There’s a new Republican challenger gunning for Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s seat in New York.

Businesswoman Scherie Murray announced via Twitter Wednesday that she’s running for Congress next year.

She says “there’s a crisis in Queens and it’s called A-O-C”, referring to Ocasio-Cortez by her initials.

Murray immigrated from Jamaica as a child and is active in state Republican politics.

The 38-year-old joins four other Republicans who have filed to run.

No Democrats have made a bid for Ocasio-Cortez’s seat at this time.