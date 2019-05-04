Republican Sen. Mike Enzi announces 2020 retirement

Wyoming Republican US Sen. Mike Enzi announced Saturday that he will seek a fifth term in 2020.

The 75-year-old made the announcement in his hometown of Gilette.

Enzi, who is chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, was first elected to the US Senate in 1996, replacing former Republican Sen. Al Simpson.

Enzi’s retirement means Wyoming will have its first open seat in more than a decade

The seat is expected to go to a Republican.

Enzi’s departure could open the way for Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, the New York Times reports.