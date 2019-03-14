Reputed Gambino Mob Boss Whacked

A mafia boss is dead after being shot at his home in New York.

Francesco “Franky Boy” Cali, was gunned down while walking outside his $1.6 million brick colonial home on Staten Island.

His family sat helplessly inside the home as Cali was murdered. He was rushed to Staten Island University Hospital North and pronounced dead.

The 53-year-old Cali was believed to be the head of the Gambino crime family.

New York television stations are reporting that Cali was shot several times.

According to the NYPD, the suspect took off in a blue pickup truck.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The hit hearkens back to the “Big Paul” Castellano rub out.

Castellano was the Gambino Crime Family capo until John Gotti’s gunmen whacked PC in front of Sparks Steak House in mid-town Manhattan in 1985.

His successor John Gotti watched from a car across the street.