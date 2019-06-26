Restaurant Worker Spits on President’s Son

A Chicago cocktail lounge employee has been taken into custody by Secret Service after she spat on Eric Trump.

President Donald Trump’s son was at the upscale Aviary bar in the West Loop, which is known for its creative cocktails, when “the incident” happened Tuesday night.

The female employee reportedly approached Eric as he entered the bar in a group and inaudibly muttered something that sounded like it was anti-Trump before spitting at the president’s son.

Trump responded by plugging the Trump hotel and tower in Chicago and said, “It was purely a disgusting act by somebody who clearly has emotional problems.”

The President’s son travels with Secret Service protection and Eric received a death threat during the campaign.

A series of Trump White House aides were confronted in restaurants last year forcing them along with their families to leave.