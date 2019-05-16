Retired cop gives former partner kidney

A retired Maryland police officer gave a piece of herself to save the life of her former partner.

Earlier this week, Megan Ambrose was wheeled into surgery, where her left kidney was removed and transplanted into Stanley Barsch, her brother in blue.

Last December, Barsch’s kidneys started to fail and were only functioning at 10 percent.

Barsch went to Facebook in dire need of a kidney prompting Ambrose to get tested.

Once she found out she was a 100 percent match, she gave him the great news in a handwritten card.

Both of the partners’ spouses were present for the surgery in which Inside Edition also attended.

The surgery was a success, according to Barsch.