Retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor diagnosed with early stages of dementia

Sandra Day O’Connor who is the first woman in history to become a Supreme Court Justice announced on Tuesday that has the “beginning stages of dementia, probably Alzheimer’s.”

O’Connor, now 88, was 75 when she announced her retirement from the court in 2005.

Three women now serve on the Supreme Court, a development O’Connor who held the key votes in cases about abortion, affirmative action and campaign finance as well as the Bush v. Gore decision, approves of.

“It’s all right to be the first to do something, but I didn’t want to be the last woman on the Supreme Court,” she said in 2012.

Due to the recent diagnosis, O’Connor has decided to “withdraw from public life.”

