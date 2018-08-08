Reward Tops $300K for Information on Missing University of Iowa Student

The reward fund for a missing University of Iowa student has grown to more than $300,000 and is likely to continue climbing according to the group running the fund.

Greg Willey, a spokesman for Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa, says the Mollie Tibbetts reward fund has reached $301,363, which is a record for the organization that was incorporated in 1982. Willey says donations have come from more than 180 individuals and businesses from across the country.

Family releases video of #MollieTibbetts speaking to the power of #prayer, two years ago. The Iowa college student disappeared three weeks ago today. More than $300,000 has been raised for her reward fund. https://t.co/wHRuETFdPq https://t.co/xEQ0DQFzGz — Morning Express with Robin Meade (@MorningExp) August 8, 2018

Mollie was last seen jogging on the city streets in the town of 1,400. Mulitple law enforcement agencies are looking for her.

