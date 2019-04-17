Rick Scott: ‘If you like Bernie Sanders, why don’t you go ahead and move to Caracas?’

Sen. Rick Scott slammed Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders in an interview on Wednesday saying people who intend to vote for the Vermont independent in the 2020 election should instead move to Venezuela.

“If you like Bernie Sanders, why don’t you go ahead and move to Caracas?” Scott said.

The comment came as the former Florida governor discussed socialism among other topics including U.S.-China trade, Huawei, and taxes on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

Scott also said Sanders has a legitimate shot of getting the Democratic nomination in the upcoming presidential election.

