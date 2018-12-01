Rick Scott Suspends Embattled Broward Elections Chief Snipes

Florida Governor Rick Scott issued an executive order today suspending Broward County Supervisor of Elections Dr. Brenda Snipes citing “widespread issues with voting in Broward County” among other issues following the troubled 2018 midterm elections.

Snipes had previously sent a letter of resignation with the intention of leaving her position after January 4th however Scott’s order today effectively terminates her.

Scott said in his statement “After a series of inexcusable actions, it’s clear that there needs to be an immediate change in Broward County and taxpayers should no longer be burdened by paying a salary for a Supervisor of Elections who has already announced resignation.”

Former State Attorney and president of Enterprise Florida Peter Antonacci will take over the post until Broward voters choose a new elections chief in 2020.

Read the full text of Gov. Scott’s statement below:

