Ricky’s Review: The Grinch

The Grinch From Illumination Studios

Well, here we are again another Christmas season and another Christmas movie money grab. Obviously just as easy as it is to slap a pair of mouse ears on literally anything and sell it for four times the price, how could this go wrong? Essentially, it didn’t. Now the top two grossing Christmas movies of all time are “The Grinch who Stole Christmas” with Jim Carrey and this current iteration featuring Benedict Cumberbatch. Although the stories tend to differ a bit the overall understand of the story is still there.

In this version, we get a retelling of the origin story for the Grinch and thus finding a new reason why he hates Christmas. Being basically left alone while living in an orphanage he grows jealous and angry at everything that has to do with Christmas due to the fact he never really got to enjoy it with family. In this movie Family is the overarching tone and the scenes of him as a child made you sort of root for the guy in an anti-hero type of way.

Is It Coherent?

Although The Grinch is touted as the main character of this movie they made a mistake by giving Cindy Lou Who a heart-wrenching subplot that had to do with her mother. They even go as far as having her not be able to explain why she wants to talk to Santa because “It’s Personal”. This subplot in the movie is not really resolved and kind of made me think the ending would be different but instead just made me wonder why they put so much emphasis on it.

Is It Funny?

The laughs in this movie are real. They did a good job adding a cast of characters that really do round out overall tone and supply them with just enough heart to make you attach yourself to said characters. Even tho the Jim Carrey, Ron Howard imagining of The Grinch is still my favorite mainly because of dialogue, this film did not disappoint when it came to delivery. The downfall of the future Grinch movies will be because of Jim Carrey. He gave the green machine a certain voice that will forever be iconic and probably never is going to be replicated in another film.

Is It Worth It?

Overall I really did enjoy this movie and think Illumination studios did a very good job to make the actual look of the movie seem very warm. Does it hold a candle to the Jim Carrey, Ron Howard Grinch? No, but it is a sort of classic in its own.

Highlight: This movie had a handful of fun characters but one stood out more than every other and was the best version of him. Max the dog was a complete and utter delight in this film. He is much more than a dog and a replacement reindeer. Although Max has no lines the animators did an unreal job letting you understand exactly what was going on in his little doggy head.

Low Light: This may be a bit of a personal gripe but I don’t care, this incensed me. My favorite song in the Grinch and possibly the most iconic is “You’re A Mean One Mr. Grinch” and this movie takes it, sets it on fire and tried to put it out with gasoline. I sat in the movie tightly gripping the armrest trying not to show how I was physically disgusted at the decision illumination made. I’m not sure if anyone else felt this strongly about this but wow… it was horrible.