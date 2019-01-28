Rib Round Up 2019 Artist Of The Week: Riley Green

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RileyGreenMusic
Born in Jacksonville, Alabama, Riley Green was raised on the sounds of old traditional Country, Bluegrass, and Southern Gospel music. He learned the spirit of songwriting and performing at a young age while spending time with his grandfather, Bufford Green, who ran Golden Saw Music Hall.
Riley shared the stage with him and other men of his generation, laying a foundation for the songs he’d craft in the years to come, reflecting on the experiences of a young Southern man trying to find his place in the world. With a mixture of outlaw-rebellion and respect for tradition, Riley’s original music has already tallied over 27million streams to date while his latest music video for “Bury Me In Dixie” has been viewed over a million times since last fall.
