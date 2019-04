A road in Donegal has been renamed R2D2 after one of Star Wars most famous characters! The location is specific to the Star Wars movies, as it was the location of where the most recent movie was filmed. The Last Jedi was filmed near Malin Head in Co Donegal. The road was previously called R242. “Hopefully for a long time, tourists will come and get their photo taken with the R2D2 sign and see the beautiful location where Star Wars was filmed.” Time for a visit anyone?!