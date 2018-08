A road ranger was picking up traffic cones on the Interstate 95 in Boca Raton when he was struck by a car Wednesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver of the vehicle that hit the road ranger, stayed at the scene of the incident. The road ranger was taken to Delray Medical Center. The status of the victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

