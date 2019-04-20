Robert Kraft Massage Parlor Tape Reportedly Leaked

A video that allegedly shows New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft naked at a massage parlor is reportedly being shopped around to media outlets.

Two women charged in a sex crime sting at the Florida massage parlor claim the evidence tape has been sent to news outlets, and say it “must’ve been leaked by prosecutors.”

A news outlet called The Blast says it has seen the tape and it appears to show the 77-year-old Kraft in a massage parlor with another person.

The Patriots owner is pleading not guilty to solicitation charges and is fighting the allegations.

Earlier this week, Palm Beach County prosecutors filed a motion in court to release the video to the public.

Related content:

Judge Blocks Prosecutors’ Attempt to release explicit Robert Kraft day spa video

Prosecutors have no yet spoken out about recent news of the alleged leaked footage.

This story is developing.

SHARE