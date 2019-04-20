Robert Kraft Massage Parlor Tape Reportedly Leaked

A video that allegedly shows New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft naked at a massage parlor is reportedly being shopped around to media outlets.

Two women charged in a sex crime sting at the Florida massage parlor claim the evidence tape has been sent to news outlets, and say it “must’ve been leaked by prosecutors.”

A news outlet called The Blast says it has seen the tape and it appears to show the 77-year-old Kraft in a massage parlor with another person.

The Patriots owner is pleading not guilty to solicitation charges and is fighting the allegations.

Earlier this week, Palm Beach County prosecutors filed a motion in court to release the video to the public.

Prosecutors have no yet spoken out about recent news of the alleged leaked footage.

This story is developing.