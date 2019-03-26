Robert Kraft Requests Jury Trial in Jupiter Prostitution Case

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft will not appear in a Palm Beach County courtroom this Thursday, instead he has requested a jury trial in connection with the two prostitution-related charges he’s facing, according to records filed Tuesday.

His attorneys filed a motion Tuesday in which Kraft waived his arraignment, pleaded not guilty to all charges, and requested a jury trial.

Kraft, 77, is facing charges of soliciting another to commit prostitution, a first-degree misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail, a $5,000 penalty, and a mandatory 100 hours of community service.

Jupiter police say he was one of more than a dozen men who paid for sex acts at Orchids of Asia Day Spa.

Jupiter police said Kraft visited Orchids of Asia Day Spa on Jan. 19 and 20. Both times, video surveillance captured a woman performing a sex act on Kraft and showed him paying in cash, according to police.

Kraft and his attorneys filed a motion asking a judge to block the release of that surveillance video.

Kraft, who previously filed a not guilty plea, had been scheduled for an arraignment hearing Thursday, but his attorney, Jack Goldberger, filed a waiver of arraignment, according to Palm Beach County Clerk’s records. He previously requested a bench trial, meaning a judge would issue a verdict in the case.

The switch to a jury trial is likely an indicator that plea negotiations haven’t progressed, according to legal experts.

In a recent statement, Kraft said he was “truly sorry.”

“I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard,” Kraft said in a written statement.

He said he had wanted to speak out previously, but he didn’t in deference to the judicial process.

“Throughout my life I’ve tried to do the right thing,” Kraft said. “The last thing I would ever want to do was to disrespect another human being. I have extraordinary respect for women. My morals and my soul were shaped by the most wonderful woman, the love of my life, who I was blessed to have as my partner for 50 years.”

Kraft’s wife, Myra Hiatt Kraft, died in 2011 from ovarian cancer at age 68.

Kraft is subject to the NFL’s personal conduct policy and could face consequences – including suspension – even if he’s not ultimately convicted.

The NFL typically lets the legal process run its course before deciding on sanctions under the personal conduct policy.

“We are seeking a full understanding of the facts, while ensuring that we do not interfere with an ongoing law enforcement investigation,” the NFL said in a statement last month. “We will take appropriate action as warranted based on the facts.”