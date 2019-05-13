Robert Kraft to appear at May 21st hearing in local prostitution case, explicit footage thrown out

Patriots owner Robert Kraft will appear at a May 21st hearing in the high-profile prostitution case involving the Jupiter Orchids of Asia Day Spa.

The New England Patriots owner is accused of paying for sex on two occasions this past January at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter.

Kraft’s attorneys had filed a notice indicating their client would not appear at hearings in the misdemeanor case.

Kraft, however, has not waived his right to a speedy trial, prompting the judge in the case to require his attendance at the May 21st hearing which will occur at 1:30 p.m., ET.

On Monday, a judge ruled that prosecutors cannot use alleged footage of Kraft at the day-spa citing that Jupiter police did not follow proper procedures when installing hidden cameras which reportedly recorded the 77-year-old’s explicit actions during his visits.

He has plead not guilty to misdemeanor solicitation of a prostitute.