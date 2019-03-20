Robert Kraft to reject plea deal in local prostitution case

Owner of the New England Patriots Robert Kraft will not accept a plea deal offered by Florida prosecutors earlier this week, reports say.

Florida prosecutors offered Kraft along with several other men accused of soliciting prostitution at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter a blanket deferred prosecution agreement, but sources say the 77-year-old will reject the deal and plans to go to trial.

The deal prosecutors offered required Kraft to admit that he could have been proven guilty in court, complete a course about prostitution, complete 100 hours of community service and undergo screening for sexually transmitted diseases.

Kraft along with 24 other men were charged with soliciting another to commit prostitution in connection to a sting operation conducted by the Jupiter Police Department.

Jupiter police said Kraft visited the Orchids of Asia Day Spa twice in early January.

Additionally, police allege to have video footage that displays him receiving “paid acts” in a room at the spa and surveillance video of him being dropped off at the spa.

Kraft’s arraignment is scheduled for Thursday, March 28., at 9 a.m.

He has entered a plea of not guilty and has requested a non-jury trial.

Related content: