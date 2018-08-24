Robin Leach Passes Away at 76

He took us inside the lives of celebrities long before the days of reality TV with the Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous. Robin Leach has died at the age of 76.

“Sad to report the death of famed celeb reporter, friend and colleague #RobinLeach @ 1:50 AM in #LasVegas,” tweeted John Katsilometes, a columnist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, where Leach worked.

“Despite the past 10 months, what a beautiful life he had. Our Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and friend Robin Leach passed away peacefully last night at 1:50 a.m.,” the family said in a statement, which Katsilometes also tweeted.

His family says he has been hospitalized since November after suffering a stroke in Cabo San Lucas, and he suffered a second stroke on Monday. Leach hosted Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous from 1984 to 1995.

Leach often featured the lifestyles of America’s wealthiest stars on his show…including Donald Trump.

He’s best known for the show’s tagline, “champagne wishes and caviar dreams”

