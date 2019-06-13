Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium to Host Breast Cancer Awareness Night to Benefit Komen Florida!



Breast cancer survivors and forever fighters get in free of charge!

West Palm Beach, Fla. – June 5, 2019—The stands at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium will be a sea of pink on July 13, 2019 when it hosts Breast Cancer Awareness Night to benefit Susan G. Komen Florida. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. with a pregame walk for breast cancer survivors and forever fighters who are invited to attend the game for free. The Jupiter Hammerheads will take on the Palm Beach Cardinals and throughout the evening there will be a variety of activities to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer, including specialty pink drinks and a “pinktacular” raffle. A portion of the evening’s proceeds will support Komen Florida’s local life-saving programs and breakthrough research around the world.

If You Go:

What: Breast Cancer Awareness Night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium to benefit Susan G. Komen Florida

Where: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, 4751 Main Street. Jupiter, FL 33458

When: Saturday, July 13, 2019, gates open at 4:30 p.m., game begins at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets: Available at www.rogerdeanchevroletstadium.com or (561) 630-1828. Tickets start at $7. Survivors and forever fighters are free.

About Susan G. Komen Florida

Susan G. Komen is the world’s largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Komen Florida is working to better the lives of those facing breast cancer in local communities across its service area of southwest, central, north, and south Florida and the Florida Suncoast region. Komen Florida has invested nearly $57 million in community breast health programs and has helped contribute to the more than $988 million invested globally in research . For more information, call 561-514-3020 or visit www.komenflorida.org .