Roger Stone Pleads Not Guilty

Donald Trump confidant and longtime friend Roger Stone has pleaded not guilty to charges brought against him in the special counsel’s Russia investigation.

Stone was arrested last week after his Florida home was raided by investigators.

Prosecutors say Stone lied about his discussions with the Trump campaign involving WikiLeaks and damaging materials that were hacked from Hillary Clinton servers and released during her 2016 campaign for the presidency.

He is also accused of influencing the testimony of another witness in the case.

Stone is now facing a seven-count indictment with obstruction, lying to Congress and witness tampering.

