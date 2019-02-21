Roger Stone Tells Judge He Insulted on Social Media Why She Should Not Revoke his Bond

Republican operative Roger Stone is due in federal court today to explain why the very judge he insulted on social media should not revoke his bond.
Stone has been charged with witness tampering, obstruction of justice and making false statements to Congress in connection with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.
He’s out on a quarter-million dollar bond. On Monday, Stone’s Instagram account posted a picture of the judge in his case, Amy Berman Jackson, with an image of crosshairs above her head.

The post, which also questioned Jackson’s ability to be impartial and characterized his upcoming court date as a show trial, was quickly deleted.
Stone was under a partial gag order at the time. He has since apologized, blamed a volunteer for the post, and said he meant no disrespect.

