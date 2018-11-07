Ron DeSantis Takes Governors Race in Florida

While it was a close race up until the very end, Florida voters have spoken and Ron DeSantis will be Florida’s next governor.

Andrew Gillum conceded the race after receiving 49% of the vote while DeSantis received 50% of the vote.

In his speech at Florida A&M University, Gillum urged his supporters not to give up hope for change and their “place at table” even hinted at future political plans.

While speaking to a crowd in Orlando during his victory speech, DeSantis promised that as governor, he will take sure Florida remains a low tax state, and to hold those in governmental office accountable for their actions. He also promised to nurture businesses who move their business to Florida by making sure their taxes are low.