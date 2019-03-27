Ronnie Felder Wins Riviera Beach Mayorial Run Off

Ronnie Felder is the new mayor-elect of Riviera Beach after defeating the incumbent Riviera Beach Mayor Thomas Masters in the mayoral runoff election Tuesday.

Mayor Masters congratulates new Riviera Beach mayor Ronnie Felder. ⁦@CBS12⁩ pic.twitter.com/lfL2iuj0De — Al Pefley (@AlPefley) March 27, 2019

Masters was hoping to secure his sixth term in office, however, after earning less than 50% of the vote last month (as the majority of the races did), the race headed to runoffs. This time around, more voters turned out for Felder.