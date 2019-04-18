Rooster From Atop Iconic Notre Dame Spire Found on Sidewalk

French President Emmanuel Macron has set a five year deadline to restore The Notre Dame Cathedral after Monday’s fire. Amid pledges of over a billion dollars from individuals and corporations to help restore the cathedral. The Vatican is also offering support.

Pope Francis has phoned French President Macron to express his ‘solidarity’ over the fire just hours after the Vatican culture minister offered ‘art experts’ who could possibly advise on ‘reconstruction efforts.’

The pope has also sent an official message of condolence to the Archbishop of Paris in which he calls ‘Notre Dame’ the ‘architectural gem of a collective memory.’

And a man walking down a Parisian sidewalk days after Monday’s fire found a metal rooster, or a cock as they call it in Paris lying pristinely on the pavement. It turns out is was the cock that flew off top of Notre Dame’s spire that collapsed and landed a few blocks away.